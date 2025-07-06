BEIRUT (AFP): Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said Sunday his group would not surrender or lay down its weapons in response to Israeli threats, despite pressure to disarm.
“This threat will not make us accept surrender,” Qassem said in a televised speech, adding that the group would not abandon their arms and asserting that Israel’s “aggression” must first stop.
Hezbollah chief says will not surrender under threat from Israel
