Hezbollah claims second attack on Israel naval base in 24 hours

BEIRUT (AFP) : Hezbollah said it targeted a naval base near the Israeli city of Haifa with missiles Friday, the second such attack in less than 24 hours.

The Iran-backed Lebanese group said it targeted the “Stella Maris” naval base northwest of Haifa with a missile barrage, “in response to the attacks and massacres committed by the Israeli enemy.”

The group had on Thursday claimed another attack on the same area.

In a separate statement, the group claimed that it had also targeted the Ramat David air base, southeast of Haifa, with missiles.

Israel has been at war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah since late September when it broadened its focus from fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip to securing its northern border.

It escalated its air campaign and later sent in ground forces into the country’s south.

This came after a year of cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah, which has said it was acting in support of Hamas Palestinian militants fighting Israel in Gaza.

The war has killed more than 2,600 people in Lebanon since September 23, according to the Lebanese health ministry.