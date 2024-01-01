Hezbollah not ready to send fighters to help Syria’s Assad ’at this stage’: Report

BEIRUT (Agencies): Lebanon’s Hezbollah, reeling from a devastating war with Israel, will not send fighters to northern Syria for now as the Syrian army tries to fend off a surprising offensive by opposition fighters, according to a report published on Monday.

Hezbollah does not currently intend to send fighters to northern Syria to support the Syrian army there, three sources familiar with the Iran-backed group’s thinking told Reuters on Monday.

According to Reuters, citing three sources familiar with Hezbollah’s thinking, no requests had been made by Syria for intervention or help.

Hezbollah sent thousands of fighters to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his forces at the start of the uprising in Syria over a decade ago.

But with the group losing its entire leadership and thousands of fighters due to Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the last several months, one source told Reuters Hezbollah was not ready to send fighters to Syria “at this stage.”