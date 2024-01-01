Hezbollah ready for Israeli land invasion, deputy chief says after Nasrallah killing

BEIRUT (Agencies): Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general Naim Qassem vowed on Monday that the armed group will continue in its fight against Israel while adding that the group was ready for any Israeli ground invasion, in a first speech since leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed.

Speaking at an undisclosed location, Qassem said that the party will continue in Nasrallah’s footsteps and assured Hezbollah supporters that a new secretary-general will be picked “at the earliest opportunity” based on the party’s selection mechanism.

The deputy leader accused Israel of “committing massacres” and lashed out at the US for its support for Tel Aviv.

Speaking in a televised speech, Qassem said that the party’s attacks against Israel have so far showed the “minimum” capabilities that the party has.

He noted that the party’s support for Gaza will remain on going and addressed the Israelis telling them that Hezbollah “is ready” for any possible ground incursion. Qassem also said that despite its claims, Israel hasn’t been able to undermine the group’s military capabilties.

Qassem’s speech on Monday comes days after Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike.

Hezbollah began trading fire with Israel on Oct. 8, a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas attacked southern Israel, sparking the Gaza war. Tens of thousands of people have fled both sides of the border.

Hamas carried out one of the deadliest attacks on Israel last October, which saw at least 1,000 Israelis killed. In response, Israel launched military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has in recent weeks shifted its focus to the northern front, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to return tens of thousands of residents evacuated from border areas to their homes.

Consequently, Israel has escalated and widened the scope of its attacks on Lebanon and intensifying Israeli bombardment over two weeks has killed a string of top Hezbollah officials and hundreds of civilians.

Lebanon’s caretake Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Sunday that the attacks may have forced up to a million people to flee parts of Lebanon in one of the “largest displacement movement that may have happened… in Lebanon.”

The Israeli army on Sunday claimed that the strike that killed Nasrallah this week also “eliminated” more than 20 other members. Hezbollah had confirmed in a statement that Ali Karaki, the group’s top commander in south Lebanon, was also killed in the Friday attack.

In his address, Qassem said that Nasrallah was killed with four others Abbas Nilforoushan, a top commander of the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).