Hezbollah says clashing with Israeli troops in Lebanon border village

BEIRUT (AFP): Hezbollah said it was clashing at close range on Thursday with Israeli troops in a south Lebanon border village, claiming it had hit two tanks.

Hezbollah fighters were engaged in “heavy clashes in the village of Aita al-Shaab” at close range, the group said in a statement, adding that they hit a Merkava tank that came to assist the troops after earlier saying it has “destroyed” another tank.

Earlier on Thursday, Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli military base near Haifa, the second time within 24 hours it has said it targeted the facility.

Hezbollah fighters “bombed” the “defense industry” base “north of the city of Haifa with a salvo of rockets,” a statement said, after claiming an attack Wednesday on the same site.

The group also said that it launched a “large rocket salvo” at the northern Israeli town of Safad.

Hezbollah fighters bombed “the town of Safad… with a large rocket salvo,” the group said in a statement, adding the launch came “in response to Israeli enemy attacks” on Lebanon.