Hezbollah says ‘destroyed’ Israeli vehicle near border

BEIRUT (AA): Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Sunday that it destroyed an Israeli military vehicle, in an attack along the border between Lebanon and Israel.

In a statement, the group said “those inside the Israeli vehicle were killed and wounded” in the operation, without giving further details.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, said anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon, which hit military positions in northern Israel.

“We returned the fire toward the source of the attack in southern Lebanon,” a military statement said.

The escalation came a week after an Israeli drone fell and another exploded over the southern suburb of Beirut.

In 2006, Israel launched a war against the Hezbollah, during which at least 1,200 people, mostly Lebanese civilians, were killed.