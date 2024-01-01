Hezbollah says it repelled Israeli forces infiltrating Lebanese town of Adaisseh

BEIRUT (AFP): Hezbollah said Wednesday it clashed with Israeli soldiers who tried to infiltrate into Lebanon, and also targeted Israeli troops across the border, according to statements from the Iran-backed Lebanese group.

Hezbollah fighters confronted “an Israeli enemy infantry force that tried to infiltrate into the village of Adaysseh… and clashed with them”, a statement said, adding separately that Hezbollah fighters also targeted Israeli forces at three different points across the border with rockets and artillery.

Israel has escalated its military campaign in Lebanon in recent days, launching operations that the Israeli military says are targeting Lebanese Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.