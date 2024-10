BEIRUT (AFP): Hezbollah said it had forced Israeli troops to retreat Tuesday after they crossed into Lebanon near a UN peacekeeping post following Israel’s announcement last week it was conducting ground incursions.

Hezbollah fighters fired at “an Israeli enemy force that infiltrated from behind the international forces’ position in Labboune,” a border village, the Iran-backed group said, adding they “forced the infiltrating enemy force to withdraw behind the border strip.”