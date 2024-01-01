Hezbollah says shelled Israel forces in south Lebanon, targeted Israeli naval base

BEIRUT (AFP): Hezbollah said its fighters fired artillery rounds at Israeli troops attempting an “infiltration” into south Lebanon on Monday, while also targeting soldiers elsewhere.

“During an enemy infantry force’s attempted infiltration into Lebanese territory” near the border village of Markaba, Hezbollah fighters targeted the force “with artillery shells,” a statement said, adding fighters targeted soldiers elsewhere with rockets, including in south Lebanon’s Labbouneh area.

Later in the day, Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli naval base near north Israel’s Haifa.

The group said its fighters launched “a rocket salvo” at the “Stella Maris” naval base near Haifa, adding that the attack was at the “service” of Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s longtime leader who was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs last month.