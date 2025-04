BEIRUT (AFP): Hezbollah “will not let anyone disarm” it, the Lebanese group’s leader Naim Qassem said Friday, as the United States presses Beirut to compel the Iran-backed movement to hand over its weapons.

“We will not let anyone disarm Hezbollah or disarm the resistance” against Israel, Qassem said in remarks on a Hezbollah-affiliated TV channel. “We must cut this idea of disarmament from the dictionary.”