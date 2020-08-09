Hezbollah’s continued destructive hegemony raises concerns: Saudi

RIYADH (Agencies): The continued destructive hegemony of the terrorist organization Hezbollah raises concern for everyone, said Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday.

“The continued destructive hegemony of the terrorist organization Hezbollah raises concern for all of us. We all know the proven precedents for this organization’s use of explosive materials and their storage among civilians in several Arab, European and American countries,” Farhan said in his address as part of the emergency donors conference for Lebanon hosted by France.

“We in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stand with our brothers in Lebanon, stress the importance of conducting a transparent and impartial international investigation to find out the causes of this terrible explosion and the victims and destruction that it left behind. The brotherly Lebanese people have the right to live in their country in safety and respect. Lebanon is in dire need of comprehensive and urgent political and economic reform to ensure that this terrible disaster will not recur,” Prince Faisal said.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for Lebanon to conduct a “full and transparent investigation” into the huge explosion that hit Beirut, and expressed his support for protests demanding reform in the country.

Trump “urged the Government of Lebanon to conduct a full and transparent investigation, in which the United States stands ready to assist,” according to the White House, after he participated in a virtual conference on the international response to the disaster.

“The President called for calm in Lebanon and acknowledged the legitimate calls of peaceful protesters for transparency, reform, and accountability,” the White House added.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that World powers owe the Lebanese people support after a massive blast devastated the country’s capital.

“We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes directly to where it is needed,” Macron said in opening remarks to a U.N.-backed donor conference he was hosting by video link. “Lebanon’s future is at stake.”

The president said the offer of assistance included support for an impartial, credible and independent inquiry into the Aug. 4 port explosion that killed at least 158 people.

At least 158 people were killed and more than 6,000 others were injured in the capital on Tuesday when a warehouse storing 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded after catching on fire.