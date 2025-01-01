Hiba Ali Khan speaks out against online trolling

(Web Desk): Speaking on a private podcast, actor Hiba Ali Khan addressed a range of topics, including religious misinterpretations, online trolling, and the real purpose behind polygamy in Islam.

She noted that many people on social media project their own failures by targeting celebrities with negative comments.

“They hate actresses but still visit our profiles just to leave criticism,” she said. Hiba also took aim at those who declare actresses “outside Islam” in their remarks, questioning their hypocrisy: “If you’re truly religious, why follow celebrities at all? Why not follow Islamic pages instead?”

Actress Hiba Ali Khan has clarified that Islam permits polygamy only in specific cases, emphasising that it should not be practiced for personal pleasure or entertainment.

Addressing the issue of multiple marriages, Hiba said that Islam allows up to four wives only in special situations, such as when a woman needs genuine support — like widows, divorced women, or orphans.

“It’s not meant for marrying teenage girls or for a man’s amusement,” she added.

She emphasized that Allah gave this permission with strict conditions, the most important being equal treatment of all wives, something she believes is very difficult to achieve.

“If a man truly wants to help a woman in need, he should offer financial support rather than marrying her,” she said.

The renowned actress also opened up about her personal and professional life in a recent appearance on the comedy show.