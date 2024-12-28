Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed blessed with daughter

(Web Desk): Renowned Pakistani actress Hiba Bukhari and her husband actor Arez Ahmed have joyfully announced the arrival of their first child – a daughter named Aynur.

The couple shared the heartwarming news with their fans on Instagram, posting an adorable photo of their baby girl’s tiny feet.

Aynur, who was born in October, has already brought immense joy to the couple’s lives. Hiba Bukhari, in a heartfelt message, described 2024 as a year of transformation, noting how their lives were changed in the most beautiful way.

“This year changed our lives in such a beautiful way that it is really not possible for me to articulate in words. Here’s to celebrating your second month. Your presence is the purest form of love that we felt,” she wrote.

Expressing her gratitude, Hiba thanked Allah for blessing them with their “little angel” and said that the name Aynur, which means “moonlight,” perfectly captured the light her daughter had brought into their lives.

Fans of the beloved actors quickly flooded the post with congratulatory messages, offering their warm wishes and prayers for the growing family. Many were already eagerly anticipating the couple’s announcement, and the post quickly garnered a flood of likes and comments from followers who shared in the joy of the moment.

The birth of Aynur marks a significant and heartwarming milestone for Hiba and Arez, both of whom are admired for their outstanding contributions to the Pakistani entertainment industry. Hiba’s recent performances, particularly in the popular drama serial Jaan Nisar on Geo TV, have won her widespread acclaim, solidifying her place as one of the country’s top actresses.