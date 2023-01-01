Hibatullah meets with provincial education leaders

KABUL (TOLOnews): The leader of the Islamic Emirate, Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, held a meeting with heads of the provincial education departments, said the Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.

According to Mujahid, Mawlawi Akhundzada stressed the need for the extension of education to remote areas as well as the improvement of educational quality.

“In the meeting, (the Islamic Emirate leader) had some instructions for all heads of the provincial education departments aimed at promoting better teaching, and for education be extended to areas where there is no access to education yet,” he said.

The head of education in Parwan, who was one of the participants at the meeting, said that he stressed the need to finalize curriculum for primary schools.

“The curriculum of the school and seminary should be the same, so that the distance between the schools and seminaries is eliminated,” said Mohammad Hassan Haqqani, head of the Parwan education department.

Mujahid said that the reopening of schools for girls in grade 7-12 was not discussed in this meeting.

“This issue is, I think, not related to the directors. That issue belongs to the religious clerics, to make decisions about it,” he said.

Female students beyond grade six have been deprived of school since the Islamic Emirate came to power. “I cannot study anymore but I should be allowed to,” said Bahara, a student. The closing of schools for female students above grade 6 has faced widespread reactions at the national and international level.