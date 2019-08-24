Hideout of ISIS facilitator stormed

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Special Forces stormed the hideout of a key ISIS terrorist in Jalalabad city. The 201st Silab Corps said in a statement the NDS forces stormed the hideout of Abdul Basit, a key facilitator of ISIS terrorist group. The statement further added that the NDS forces conducted the raid late on Thursday night in the 5th district of Jalalabad city. Furthermore, the 201st Silab Corps said the NDS forces killed Abdul Basit who was involved in transferring suicide bombers and facilitating attacks.

The 201st Silab Corps also added that the NDS forces arrested three other suspects during the same raid. (Khaama Press)