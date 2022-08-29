High coal prices worry Afghans as colder months approach

KABUL (TOLOnews): Coal prices have increased in Kabul markets and one ton of coal now sells for 15,000 Afs. Some Kabul residents say one ton of coal has increased by five or six thousand afghanis and they expressed concern about this, saying they are not able to buy coal at this high price.

“The government has to think about the high price of coal and must do something to decrease the price of coal as winter approaches,” said Abdul Wasa Ahmadzai, a Kabul resident.

Coal sellers say the number of coal buyers has decreased compared to past years. “People cannot buy coal for the winter because coal prices have increased by double, people have economic issues,” said Abdul Manan, a coal seller.

On the other hand, the Afghanistan Chamber of Industries and Mines said that the reason for the high price of coal is due to coal exports to Pakistan.

“Create a mechanism with which our domestic consumers and coal-related industries can buy coal with good prices, because these mines are inside of Afghanistan. Frst, we have to supply domestic consumers,” said Sakhi Ahmad Payman, first deputy of Afghanistan Chamber of Industries and Mines.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Mines and Petroleum Ministry said that they prepared a plan to reduce the domestic price of coal.

“We want to sell coal at low prices to our countrymen for their upcoming winter and we have a plan for how to decrease the price of coal for our countrymen,” said Esmat Ullah Borhan, spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum. According to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, 10,000 tons of coal are extracted daily, half of which are transported to Pakistan.

