High Court issues notice to AJK PM for contempt of court

F.P. Report

The Azad Kashmir High Court has issued notices to Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and 9 other relevant departmental officers for not implementing court’s decision regarding the construction of roads of Bagh district.

The petitioners have filed a contempt of court petition in the Azad Kashmir High Court against the responsible parties.

The petitioners requested court for action against the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and others for not implementing the court order regarding the construction of roads.

The Secretary of Construction, Additional Chief Secretary of Works, Secretary of Planning have been made parties in the petition.

The Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer, Executive Engineer Highways, Secretary Cabinet and Secretary Assembly have also been made parties.

The petition seeks contempt of court proceedings against the heads of 9 departments along with the Prime Minister.

The Azad Kashmir High Court had ordered the government to complete the tender process for three roads within 6 weeks.

Despite the court order, the court decision regarding Dhirkot Rangala Road, Basharat Shaheed Road, and Nomanpura Malott Road could not be implemented within the given time.

The petitioners took plea that the government has committed contempt of court by violating the clear orders of the court.

The court should summon the relevant officers and ensure that the court order is implemented, petitioner appealed the court.

Contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against the government and the relevant institutions and those responsible should be punished, the petitioner requested the court.

Raja Sajjad Ahmed Khan Advocate and others filed the petition on behalf of the petitioners.