High Court orders functionalization of Peshawar’s Dry Port

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court Comprising of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmad orders functionalization of Peshawar’s Dry Port, on Monday.

The writ petition was filed by Khayal Hussain, Allah Noor and Sajjad-ur-Rehman along with eight other petitioners seeking operationalizations of Peshawar’s Dry Port against Collector Custom notification issued on 2 January 2020.

The counsel Amjad Hussain Tanoli Advocate informed that without any legal justification issued unjust order on 16 December 2020 without considering merits and demerits at proposed dry port Azakhel.

The petition further added that multiple banks are operating at dry port Peshawar but same facilities are not available at newly proposed Azakhel port.

The order sheet states that FBR has notified the railway land at Pir Piai, Nowshera as Dry Port Azakhel for clearance of goods imported, exported and transit cargo.

In consequence thereof, the worthy Collector Customs, Peshawar issued Public Notice on 16 December 2020 operationalizing therein the Custom Dry Port Azakel in place of the already established Dry Port at Peshawar.

Therefore, if the Collector Customs further, either issue corrigendum or modify the said Public Notice that to carry out clearance of all sorts of exports/ imports cargo without recourse to shifting of the already established Dry Port at Peshawar to Nowshera then obviously, the objection of the petitioner will be no more a hurdle in dismissing this writ petition while adjourned further hearing till 10 November 2022.