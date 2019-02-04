High-level meeting reviews steps for promotion of Pak-Saudi ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting to review the steps and preparations in connection with further promotion of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arab was held in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming visit of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman who is scheduled to tour Pakistan later this month.

The meeting reviewed arrangements, including potential agreements to be signed with the kingdom during the crown prince’s visit to foster bilateral cooperation.

Sources say “historical deals” which would be inked during the visit of the crown prince are being given final shape. Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and others attended the meeting.

It was reported last month that agreements of huge investment worth 14 billion dollars on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government will be inked during the visit of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

A petrochemical complex would be built from Saudi Arabia’s investment in Gwadar and a memorandum of understanding will be signed in this regard, the sources had said.

The kingdom has already transferred $3 billion as promised during visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to face balance of payment issue.

Later in a video message, Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated the nation and thanked Saudi Arabia for what he termed an “amazing package” to steer the country out of balance of payment crisis.

Provision of raw oil will also be discussed with the Saudi Arabian dignitary during his stay in the country.

It was attended by Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Chairman of Investment Haroon Sharif, federal secretaries and other high officials.