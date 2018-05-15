High level PPP meeting discusses names for caretaker PM

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An important meeting of the Pakistan People’s Party, held at Bilawal House on Tuesday afternoon, pondered over proposing names for caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari jointly presided over the meeting.

Those attending the meeting included MNA Faryal Talpur President PPP Women Wing, Senator Sherry Rehman Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Syed Khursheed Shah Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, PPP Sindh Senior Vice President Manzoor Wassan, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, and PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani.

The meeting discussed over the names of Dr Ishrat Hussain, former Speaker Ilhai Bux Soomro, Justice (r) Mian Shakir ullah Jan, forme3r secretary election commission Ishtiaq Ahmed, former chairman Senate Muhammad Mian Soomro, Justice Tasaduq Hussain Jilani and Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali.

The meeting also discussed in details the current political situation in the country, Palestinians massacre and legislation about FATA merger into KPK.

Meeting discussed the statement of Nawaz Sharif and noted that he as the Prime Minister he held Pakistan diplomatically incommunicado by not appointing a full-fledged Foreign Minister for four years.

Meeting recalled that Pakistan’s strong narrative could not find space in the world capitals due to the flopped foreign policy of Nawaz Sharif and his government.

PPP meeting strongly condemned massacre of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces and asked the international community to raise voice against the Israeli atrocities on unarmed Palestinians.

PPP leadership also directed Party’s Senators and MNAs to actively participate in the upcoming legislation for extending constitutional rights of FATA and its merger into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the barbaric massacre of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces and urged the world community raise their voice to stop incessant ethnic-cleansing of the people of Palestine.

In a statement issued here, the PPP Chairman said bloodshed in Palestine can unleash anger and protests not only in the Muslim country but the world over. “International community cannot afford silence over this barbaric genocide as bloodshed will provoke more bloodshed instead of peace,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari added.

Meantime, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Senator Taj Haider has said that the statement of Mian Nawaz Sharif on Mumbai attacks is a big support to Narendar Modi in general elections in India, which are round the corner. It also provides Mr. Modi with an ample justification to continue barbaric suppression of freedom lovers in Kashmir.

Senator Taj Haider said that this statement would also weaken our just stand on agitating against terrorist activities inside our country sponsored by other countries. Activities of spies like Commander Yadav of Indian Navy can now be covered up as a retaliation of the Mumbai attacks.

The links of Mian Sahib with religious extremist groups are well known. In 2013 elections, the Taliban did not allow PPP and 2 other political parties to even run their election campaign. Both Mian Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan who were freely running their campaigns did not even care to condemn the Taliban for making the election campaign one sided.

Advertisements