High treason case: Former premier appears, Nawaz Skip hearing

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday and ex Nawaz Sharif skipped the hearing of the case.

Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi headed a three-member full bench and comprising Justice Atir Mahmood and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir heard the case filed against former premiers Abbasi, Nawaz Sharif and journalist Cyril Almeida.

The court had directed the former premiers to submit a reply in court today regarding the case, however, only Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the bench which riled the bench as well.

He should have been present for the hearing, Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi remarked.

Upon this, Nawaz’s counsel, Naseer Bhutta responded that the court had summoned a reply which has been submitted.

To this, Justice Naqvi then observes that Abbasi respects the courts and is present today.

In response, Bhutta said Nawaz’ no show does not tantamount to disrespecting the courts.

However, the head of the three-judge bench then stated that if Nawaz could not appear today for whatever reason, then you should have submitted a petition.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till November 12.

Advocate Azhar Siddiqui had filed a petition alleging that Abbasi shared crucial details of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting with his predecessor Nawaz following his statements on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

By leaking details of the NSC Abbasi committed high treason, the petitioner pleaded.

The petitioner had argued that Nawaz’s controversial interview to a newspaper – with which Cyril Almeida is associated – had dented the country’s image and sovereignty.

The petitioner further prayed upon the court to order a treason trial against the three respondents. Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Cyril Almeida and Zafar Abbas appeared before the court on October 8th.

