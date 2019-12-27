High treason case: Pervez Musharraf challenges special court’s verdict in LHC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former president Pervez Musharraf on Friday challenged verdict of the special court against him in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the plea in the LHC on behalf of the former president.

Pervez Musharraf in his plea stated that the, para 66 of the verdict in high treason case is against the Shariah and country’s law. Fair trial is a right of every citizen of Pakistan, the plea states and adds that, “I (Musharraf) was not heard before announcement of the verdict.”

The special court was not authorised to announce the verdict in high treason case until decision on its formation.

The LHC is pleaded to pass orders to strike down the verdict in high treason case.

On December 17, the special court had awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf yesterday in the high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf. The court will issue a detailed verdict within 48 hours.

The high treason trial for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He is presently admitted at a hospital in Dubai in a serious condition.