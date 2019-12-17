High treason case: Special Court awards death sentence to former president Musharraf

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The special court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in high treason case.

According to reports, Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth headed the special court and it decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Pervez Musharraf.

The court will issue a detailed verdict within 48 hours.

Earlier, former president Pervez Musharraf consented to record his statement under section 342 in breach of constitution case against him.

A counsel of Musharraf submitted a petition in the special court today.

The petition requested the court to constitute a judicial commission, which visits the UAE and record his statement under section 342.

It is to be mentioned here that the special court has already decided to form a judicial commission to record the statement of the former president in the case.

Moreover, the state filed a petition in the court seeking amendment in the indictment and adding former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, Abdul Hameed Doggar and Zahid Hamid as co-accused.

The prosecution wants to add Pervez Musharraf’s facilitators and aides as accused in the case, government prosecutor pleaded. “A joint trial of all accused is essential,” the prosecutor said.

“A petition of such nature after three-and-half years indicates ill intention on the part of the government,” the bench remarked.

The case hearing was fixed for final arguments when these new petitions submitted, Justice Shahid Karim remarked.

“What is evidence against those you want to add as accused in the case,” Justice Nazar Akbar asked the prosecutor. The stage of investigation and evidence has already passed. “If any new investigation conducted against the co-accused,” Justice Akbar further inquired.

“An investigation could only be conducted after filing complaint,” government prosecutor replied.

“According to a September 2014 application Shaukat Aziz had asked Pervez Musharraf to declare emergency,” prosecutor said.

“You are quoting a petition of Pervez Musharraf, which was already decided,” Justice Nazar Akbar said.

“The Supreme Court has already given decision over a petition of Pervez Musharraf about his co-accused,” Justice Shahid Karim observed.

The court had given two weeks for submitting an amended charge sheet, Justice Nazar Akbar said.

“The charge sheet can be amended at any time prior to the verdict of the case,” prosecutor said.

“File a new case if you want to hold others as accused in the matter,” Justice Shahid Karim said.