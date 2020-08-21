Higher customs duty applied on goods in Nangarhar province

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A higher customs duty is applied on goods imported through the Torkham border as compared to other dry ports of the country, which make the goods more expensive, traders in eastern Nangarhar province say.

The traders argue the Torkham customs department takes extra levy on goods in order to increase its revenue over other ports following a decrease in business activity at the port.

However, Nangarhar customs officials reject the claim of traders and say they apply customs duty on imported goods as per directives from the Ministry of Finance.

Nangarhar Chamber of commerce and investment officials say customs duty is lower in other ports as compared to Nangarhar as a result goods are sold at a higher rate in the province compared to other provinces.

They say goods imported through other ports of the country are sold at a lower rate in Nangarhar, which cause losses to local traders.

Deputy head of the chamber, Zalmay Azimi, asked the Ministry of Finance to make sure that uniform customs rates were applied on goods at all ports.

Nangarhar-based businessmen say they incur losses as a result of higher customs levy. One of them, Aziz Rahman Arab, says if equal customs duty is charged at all ports, it would help prevent corruption as well.

Nangarhar customs department head Nasrullah Sahibzada confirmed receiving complaints about unequal customs duty but they charged the duty as per the MoF rates.

He said sometimes additional levy was charged due to extra tonnage.