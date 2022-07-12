Higher interest rate and national economy

The business community has expressed serious concerns over the interest rate hike by the State Bank of Pakistan which would slow down economic growth considerably besides increasing the cost of production against competing economies in the region. According to reports, the benchmark rate of 15 percent was the highest since November 2008 and even three to four times higher compared to the regional economies in South Asia. The high-interest rates will hit hard small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and would render them dysfunctional due to increased production costs and heavy taxation.

Pakistan has struck the worse crisis of its history as the country’s foreign reserves depleted rapidly and were sufficient to satisfy only two months of national imports, whereas the rupee has marked over 207 a dollar, an all-time low now. Pakistani political leadership is struggling hard to win a $ 3 billion assistance from the IMF if the global lender agrees to revive EFF program of the country, however, still, there are fewer hopes than fears about the conclusion of a new contract. The government has not appointed governor of the Central Bank and his post is lying vacant for the past two months. Apparently, Finance Minister is managing the affairs of the State Bank, and the bank’s independence has blown up in the air.

The government has raised the interest rates to stabilize the economy, however, it is a dual-edge weapon, which will not only increase the government debt servicing cost as well as hurt the industry and businesses which have reached the verge of collapse due to the unending load shedding, heavy taxation, high energy tariffs, fuel and commodities prices.

In fact, the government has made new records of inflation to get a nod from the IMF and trying to control the price hike through ready-made solutions such as an increase in interest rate, administrative measures, and terrorizing of traders. According to experts, the government should review its governance style, avoid towering projects, focus on micro-financing, control tax evasion, and regulate foreign trade through banking channels to control foreign reserves and support the national economy.