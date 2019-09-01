Highlighting Kashmir issue

Addressing an event at the Prime Minister’s House to mark Kashmir Solidarity day, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned India against any false-flag operation in Azad Kashmir and vowed that any such attempt would be dealt with befitting response. He lamented over the muted response of international community on the changing special constitutional status of Kashmir, continued blockade of the occupied Kashmir and atrocities perpetrated on Kashmiri Muslims. The Prime Minister painfully said that World’s reaction would have been much stronger if Kashmiries were not Muslims.

The Prime Minister has articulated the national feelings on the unresolved issue of Kashmir. The present is highlighting it both at the national and international level. He is personally contacting the world leaders on the recent Indian move on Kashmir and apprising them that if this dispute is not peacefully resolved it can become a flash point between the two nuclear armed neighbours. The foreign minister Shah MehmoodQureshi and the foreign office are also making hectic efforts to mould international opinion and make it supportive of Pakistan’s principled and just stance on Kashmir. However, from among the international community two countries, China and Turkey have shown unequivocal and robust response on the Kashmir dispute. The attitude of Islamic countries of the Middle East is quiet disappointing. The UAE has recently conferred the highest civilian award on the Indian Prime Minister NarenderaModi. In fact the rulers of Arab Countries have not even reciprocated the active diplomatic support that Pakistan had always lent on the issue of Palestine, material and diplomatic support in Arab-Israeli wars of 1967 and 1973. But still the Prime Minister is optimistic of garnering their favourable response and has kept on sensitizing them about BJP leadership agenda of imposing Hindutva on Kashmiri Muslims and their ethnic cleansing to alter the demographic complexion of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian leadership has always carried out false-flag operations inside India and used them as effective foreign policy narrative against Pakistan on the international forums and important world capitals. The militants attacks on the Indian Parliament Lok Saba in December, 2001, 26/11 2008 Mumbai multiple attacks and later the incident of Pathankot Airbase and Uri were blamed as cross border terrorism on Pakistan. Ironically, the previous governments remained docile on the foreign policy front and did not show any kneejerk or symbolic reactive response to the Indian narrative against Pakistan. Instead these incidents were either attributed to non-state actors in high profile statements or owned by registering FIR against the unknown terrorists in a Police Station in Gugranwala. The deliberate policy of diplomatic inertia gave an edge to India to paint the freedom struggle of Kashmiri Muslims as cross border terrorism and the international community bought this conspiracy theory.

The Prime Minster has made it clear that proactive diplomacy on Kashmir will continue and will remain sustained by launching a campaign for awakening the collective conscience of international community and human rights organisations to take note of Indian oppression. He has the determination and articulation skill to achieve this objective before his address in the UN General Assembly. People of the country have shown their all out support on Kashmir Solidarity Day.