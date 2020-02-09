Hike in prices of sugar, flour being probed, says PM Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday assured the nation that government has begun an in-depth probe into flour and sugar price hike across the country.

PM Khan taking to Twitter said that all relevant government agencies have begun an in-depth probe into the sugar and flour price hikes and all those responsible behind the price hikes will be held accountable.

“All the relevant govt Agencies have begun doing an in-depth probe into the flour and sugar price hikes. The nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable and penalised,” he wrote in a Tweet.

He further said that govt taking various measures to reduce prices of basic food items for the common man.

“I understand the difficulties ordinary people included salaried class are confronting and have decided, come what may. My govt will be announcing various measures that will be taken to reduce prices of basic food items for the common man in Cabinet on Tuesday,” he added.

Earlier, chairing a high-level meeting in the federal capital on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to go to any lengths to ensure a reduction in prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the masses reeling from inflation.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, and the Utility Stores Corporation chairman.

The prime minister directed the economic team to bring down prices of essential food items. He said the government would provide financial assistance to the poor who are unable to make ends meet.

Prime Minister Khan said the poorest will be provided food items under the government’s flagship Ehsas Programme.