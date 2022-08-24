Hillary Clinton ‘heartbroken’ after Kim Kardashian beats her in legal quiz

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Kim Kardashian won against Hillary Clinton in a legal quiz.

The 41-year-old attended the former First Lady and Chelsea Clinton’s documentary series Gutsy, where she flaunted her knowledge on the American legal system.

“I think Kim has an unfair advantage,” Hillary tells PEOPLE.

Chelsea, on the other hand, admits: “Kim has studied more recently than you.”

Kim, who won against Hillary by seven points, embarrassed the politician with her lack of knowledge on penal codes.

“Oh, it was heartbreaking!” Hillary admits to PEOPLE.

Kim Kardashian had to take her baby bar two times before she passed the exam in 2021. The mother-of-four later shared the joy of being a role model for her kids.

“My kids were there every time I opened my results, and so they’d see me cry. And the last time, they saw me cry the best tears of happiness that I did it.”