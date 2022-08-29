Hina: ASEAN role vital in regional peace, stability

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday said that over the last 55 years, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has made a remarkable journey and transformed it into an increasingly integrated, vibrant economic community.

Addressing the 55th anniversary of the ASEAN Day ceremony held here, she said that over these years, ASEAN has posed dialogue and cooperation and has played a significant role in regional peace, stability and collaboration. She said ASEAN aims to accelerate the region’s economic growth, social progress, and cultural development through joint endeavors in the spirit of equality and partnership to strengthen the foundation for a prosperous and peaceful community of Southeast Asian Nations. Moreover, ASEAN emerged as a central pillar of regional architecture, representing the finest examples of open regions to the rest of the world.

Commending the successful completion of 55 years of ASEAN, State Minister termed it as an example, a beacon of light for how the region can come together. She said no goals could be bigger or better than peace and prosperity for the region of other people. Pakistan shares ASEAN’s vision of amity and cooperation with countries in the region, and it is within this context, Pakistan is an endeavor to develop partnerships in Asia. She said Pakistan believes that an integrated Asia will promise a better and prosperous future for all and translate into tangible gains for its people, which is our eventual goal.

Pakistan’s relationship with ASEAN member countries is old and time-tested. Pakistan was accorded the sectoral dialogue status of ASEAN at the 26th ASEAN Ministerial meeting on 23 July 1993. Pakistan acceded to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia on 2 July 2004 in Jakarta. Moreover, Pakistan was also admitted as the 24th participant of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on the same day. Pakistan and ASEAN relations have continued to grow, she maintained.

Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with ASEAN and its member countries, adding, “We wish to expand and even our existing relationships in the region through enhanced engagement at all levels, in all spheres of cooperation, ” the state minister remarked. Pakistan is committed to strengthening closer ties with ASEAN by fostering bilateral trade, B-to-B linkages, and most importantly, people-to-people contacts.

Pakistan believes that a strong and prosperous Southeast Asia is essential for the stability and prosperity of Asia Pacific and beyond. The more connected and interlinked we are, the better the chances for the entire region to grow and prosper together. Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar also congratulated at ASEAN’s 55th birthday. Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI), and Ambassador of Viet Nam Nguyen Tien Phong, addressing the participants, highlighted the ASEAN’s establishment, development, and achievements during the last 55 years.

He also explained ASEAN’S pillars and priorities to stay strong and continue significant contributions to peace, security, stability, and prosperity of the Southeast Asia region, Asia Pacific, Indo-Pacific, and the world at large. ASEAN has a long-standing cooperation with Pakistan. Pakistan’s trade with ASEAN has reached almost USD 11 billion in the fiscal year 2022. ASEAN and Pakistan also have cooperated in trade, industry and investment, science and technology, drugs and narcotics control, environment, tourism, and human resources development, Chairman of ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI), added.

It is pertinent to mention that with more than 662 million people, ASEAN has the 3rd largest population in the world and a GDP of $3.2 Trillion. ASEAN’s economic growth could further accelerate to 5.0% in 2022. ASEAN’s total merchandise trade reached USD 3.3 trillion in 2021, of which 21.3% was within the region, while services trade reached USD 743 billion, with intra-ASEAN comprising 11.7%. Meanwhile, inflows of foreign direct investments to ASEAN reached USD 174.1 billion in 2021, 12.0% of which was among ASEAN member states.

ASEAN represents “the collective will of the nations of Southeast Asia to bind themselves together in friendship and cooperation and, through joint efforts and sacrifices, secure for their peoples and posterity the blessings of peace, freedom, and prosperity, he added.” The ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) comprised seven resident diplomatic missions of ASEAN member states – Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

