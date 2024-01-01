Hina Khan emerges showstopper at fashion event, despite cancer

(Web Desk): Hina Khan is living his life and doing what she wants to do despite stage three cancer, leaving her fans in awe, who wish her best of luck in her fight against the deadly disease.

The versatile actress warmed hearts as she turned showstopper at Times Fashion Week 2024.

Despite battling Stage 3 breast cancer, Hina graced the runway at the fashion event in Ahmedabad.

The actress walked the ramp in a breathtaking red lehenga as part of Vinal Patel’s Sajani collection.

Her red ensemble featured a scoop-neck blouse adorned with intricate silver embroidery paired with a flared skirt that was embellished with sequins, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship.

Hina completed her look with a matching dupatta and elegant veil over her head, adding an extra touch of gracefulness to her bridal look.

The actress kept things traditional for her jewellery.

She opted for an opulent choker, statement earrings, a nose ring, matha patti and bangles.

Her makeup was glamorous, with smoky eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, highlighter and nude lipstick.

Hina finished off her bridal look with her luscious hair styled in a chic bun.

Hina shared a video of the preparations and eventual ramp walk, which she did with confidence.

Alluding to her cancer battle, Hina captioned the post:

“My father always used to say, ‘Hey, Daddy’s strong girl, don’t be a crybaby, never complain about your problems, take control of your life, stand tall and deal with it’.

“So I stopped worrying about the outcome and just focused on what’s within my control.

“The rest, I leave to Allah. He sees your efforts, hears your prayers, and knows your heart.

“This wasn’t easy, but I kept telling myself, ‘Keep going, Hina. DON’T EVER STOP’.”

Highlighting her bridal look, Hina added: “How do I look, BTW?”

On social media, fans were in awe of her beauty and resilience.

One said: “You are a true inspiration.”

Another wrote: “She is an example of no matter how many difficulties come in life, one should not stop living.”