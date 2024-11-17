Hina promises security to actress Nargis, appoints protection officer

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervez Butt has met stage and film actress Nargis at her home and ensured to provide her justice.

Butt also appointed a protection officer for Nargis who was allegedly tortured by her husband Inspector Majid Bashir on Friday. The PWPA chairperson committed to provide any legal assistance and production orders.

Hina Butt stated that domestic violence against women was a serious offence and the culprits would be brought to justice.

The PWPA would never compromise on violence against women and provision of justice and safety was its first priority, stressed Butt.

Violence against women is the red line for Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

TORTURE OF NARGIS BY HUSBAND

Nargis was subject to abuse and domestic violence by her husband for denying transfer of property to his name.

A First Information Report (FIR) against Bashir was lodged in the Defence C police station and police are investigating the case and conducting raids to apprehend the main culprit.

Nargis in the FIR alleged that her husband wanted possession of her properties and jewellery, and to accommodate the former wife in her house without her consent.

She also accused Bashir of committing extreme violence in the past but she ignored it to save her marriage.

MEDICAL REPORT SHOWS INJURIES

Medical report of Nargis showed that the victim’s face had been bruised severely. Victim’s eyes, forehead and arms had been affected by violence.



It is pertinent to note that Nargis was also assaulted by former police inspector Abid Boxer in March 2002.