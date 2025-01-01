Hindu extremism growing threat to regional peace: President Zardari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has said India’s Hindutva extremism agenda is a threat to regional peace.

Talking to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders and workers at President House here on Monday, Asif Ali Zardari voiced concern over growing Hindu extremism.

He said minorities in India, particularly Muslims and Christians face discrimination and oppression, adding Hindutva extremism ideology was posing a threat to the entire region.

“Muslims have historical, religious and cultural roots in the subcontinent, but they are being subjected to oppression and cruelty,” the president said.

President Asif Ali Zardari met with the leaders and workers of PPP on the third day of Eid at President House and extended Eid greetings to them.

Speaking on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari said, “Our workers are our strength. They stood by the party in difficult times. We have to be loyal to our country and land, and work for development.”

Focus must be on improving the country’s economy on strong foundations and making it self-sufficient. Pakistan has immense potential for development.

Agriculture is the foundation of our economy. The country needs to develop on the basis of the agricultural sector. By supporting farmers, we can develop the country’s economy, the president said.

He emphasised the need to work together for the country’s development and prosperity.