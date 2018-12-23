Hindu extremists asks Naseeruddin Shah to move to Pakistan

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): The Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), a right wing group founded by Yogi Adityanath, has sent a cheque of Rs 50,000 to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah to travel to Pakistan after his recent comments on Bulandshahr violence in which a policeman was killed.

According to Indian media reports, the Indian extremist organization Aditya Pandit said that he has sent the cheque of Rs 50K along with a letter to the actor through speed post. “It is unfortunate that the actor feels insecure in the country where he has been honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan,” he said.

The Indian extremist organization questioned why Shah did not react when a large number of Hindus were killed in Kashmir. In a letter, Pandit wrote that such kind of statements by Shah had hurt the feelings of large number of people.

On Friday, the president of Uttar Pradesh Navnirma Sena, Amit Jani booked a ticket for Naseeruddin Shah for Karachi over his comments.

The 68-year-old actor recently stated that he fears for the well-being of his children, who he said was brought up with no particular religious affiliations. “Tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and ask them which religion do they belong to, they will have no answers. It worries me that the situation is not improving anytime soon,” he said in an interview with Karwan-e-Mohabbat India.