F.P. Report

Karachi: Thar Arts Council and Maheshwari community organized Diwali Family Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani attended the event as chief guest.

Renowned social leader Faisal Edhi, Senator Dr. Kareem Khawaja, Senator Engineer Gianchand, MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Veerji Kolhi, Sham Sunder Advani and a large number of families also attended the festival.

The festival started with aarti and candles were lit by burning diyas. In the event, special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.On this occasion, fireworks, tableaus and dandiya dance were presented. famous artist of Pakistan Sheema Kirmani also performed in the event. Speaking at the ceremony, Provincial Minorities Affairs Minister Giyan Chand Essarani said that minorities are more secure in Pakistan, all religious minorities are free to celebrate their religious festivals in a dignified manner.

He said that Diwali is a message of happiness, love and brotherhood. We are happy that Muslim brothers are also joining us in the happiness of Diwali. There is no difference between Hindus and Muslims in Pakistan. We are proud that Pakistan is our birthplace. He said that on the special directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Minority Affairs Department is working tirelessly for the welfare of the minorities.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister announced a scheme of Rs. 8 million for the construction of a temple in the village of Maheshwari community located in Gadap town of Malir. Renowned social activist Faisal Edhi said that Muslims and Hindus had been living together in Sindh for centuries, this was a sign that we celebrate each other’s festivals together. Be it Diwali or Eid, we share happiness together.