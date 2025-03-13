On April 22, a tragic and suspicious attack in India’s Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 tourists. Within minutes, as per its well-worn script, New Delhi hurried to blame Pakistan, attempting to mask its own security failure behind a web of deception. This so-called false flag operation was not merely a sinister propaganda stunt — it was a calculated provocation aimed at both tarnishing Pakistan’s international standing and settling scores from past military embarrassments, most notably the infamous dogfight of February 27, 2019, when Pakistan downed Indian jets and captured pilot Abhinandan, who was later returned with dignity as a gesture of goodwill by Pakistan — a responsible state upholding the ethics of war.

Pakistan unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam incident and offered full cooperation for an impartial international investigation. Yet, instead of accepting the call for dialogue, India resorted to its habitual obstinance, choosing the path of belligerence over diplomacy. Blinded by its desire for vengeance, it leaned on fabrications and jingoistic media coverage to shield itself from accountability.

On April 29, Pakistan’s Director General of ISPR, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, held a landmark press conference, unmasking India’s terror network operating within Pakistan. Audio leaks exposed a conversation between an Indian Army major and a known terrorist operative, revealing a brazen admission of Indian involvement in coordinated subversive activities extending from Balochistan to Lahore.

As expected, the stage was set for the next act in India’s orchestrated aggression. On the night of May 7, India launched missiles targeting five civilian localities in Pakistan, including mosques and religious schools. The attack claimed 31 innocent lives, among them women and children. Pakistan’s Armed Forces, alert and resolute, retaliated with surgical precision using J-10C fighter jets, downing three Rafales, one MiG, and one Su-30 — a devastating blow to India’s Hegemonic delusions. Pakistan also neutralized key Indian military installations across the Line of Control while sparing those that raised white flags in surrender — a reflection of our commitment to humanitarian values even amid warfare.

Pakistan made it clear: thus far, our actions were defensive. But from this point forward, our response would be dictated by our own choosing — in time, manner, and scale. In a desperate bid to gain the upper hand, India resorted to deploying Israeli suicide drones, hoping to extract intelligence from the aftermath of Pakistan’s air defense response. However, their gambit failed spectacularly. Pakistan not only intercepted these drones but turned the tables once again, reaffirming that where Indian strategy ends, Pakistani resolve begins.

Following repeated humiliation, India made yet another strategic blunder. On the night of May 10, it attempted missile strikes on various Pakistani airbases. All incoming missiles were successfully intercepted, further deepening India’s embarrassment on the global stage. The tide turned decisively when Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanun Marsus — a preemptive and comprehensive counterstrike targeting 10 major Indian airbases. The operation commenced at the break of dawn and within hours, India’s military capacity was severely crippled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, once posturing as a strongman, was reduced to pleading with Washington for a ceasefire. The same United States that had previously declared neutrality was now pulled into the fray, pressured by India’s catastrophic losses.

Pakistan’s position was vindicated on every count. We had warned that Pahalgam was yet another Pulwama-style false flag operation. We had called for investigations, offered peace, and forecasted India’s impending aggression. The Indian media, complicit in spreading disinformation, now stands exposed by international outlets presenting irrefutable evidence. Our response — strategic, measured, and morally grounded — has been acknowledged globally, while India’s ignominious defeat is now etched in world headlines.

Meanwhile, within India, the Modi regime’s oppressive policies have alienated not only Muslims but also Sikh communities, exemplified by the closure of the Kartarpur Corridor. In stark contrast, Pakistan has kept this sacred route open, even during active conflict — a testament to our unwavering respect for religious freedoms. India’s closure of this corridor is not only a political miscalculation but a clear attempt to punish a minority for clinging to their religious identity — exposing once more the systemic bigotry underpinning the Hindutva ideology.

This confrontation was never merely a bilateral conflict. It was a battle between truth and falsehood, between integrity and deception. Pakistan has conveyed a powerful message to the world — wars are not won by machines, but by conviction. India’s choice to target civilian infrastructure, including mosques and religious seminaries, was not only a breach of international law but an assault on ideological frontiers. It exposed the growing influence of Hindutva not just in Indian politics, but within its military ranks.

Yet, as history has shown, divine justice transcends all worldly might. The Almighty’s design is supreme, and today, Pakistan stands as its custodian. Let the world know: Pakistan is not Iraq, nor is it Palestine. It is the last fortress for the oppressed, a steadfast shield for the people of Kashmir and Palestine alike. If technology alone won wars, the Soviet Union would not have collapsed in Afghanistan. If deceit yielded victory, India would not be licking its wounds today. In this war, it was Pakistan’s moral compass, strategic discipline, and unyielding faith that led to a resounding triumph. Indeed, falsehood may challenge the truth, but it can never overcome it. Long live Pakistan. God bless Pakistan’s Army