Historic $10b MoU signed to produce 10,000MW electricity

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) and Azizi Group Energy Investment Company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the production, transmission and distribution of 10,000 megawatts of electricity in Afghanistan, backed by a $10 billion investment.

The signing ceremony took place today (Saturday) at the Government Information and Media Center in the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, along with other officials of the Islamic Emirate.

The MoU was signed by the Acting Minister of Water and Energy and the Director General of Azizi Group.

Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor, Acting Minister of Water and Energy, stated that the $10 billion investment was aimed at producing 10,000 megawatts of electricity. He described the day as a historic milestone and a major achievement for the country.

Mansoor emphasized that electricity was a fundamental necessity for every citizen and industrial sector in today’s world.

He noted that considerable efforts had been made over the past four years to improve the energy sector.

Highlighting Afghanistan’s rich potential in renewable energy sources—including water, wind, solar, and gas—he stressed that these resources required substantial investment and development.

He assured MoEW was fully prepared to collaborate with investors in this field.

The Acting Minister also pointed out the need for building substations to store and distribute electricity effectively across the country.

He added that technical teams from both parties would coordinate plans and that the Islamic Emirate would ensure the security of these projects.

Mirwais Azizi, Director General of Azizi Group, called the MoU a turning point in opening Afghanistan’s economic gateway, describing it as a historic day for the nation.

He stated that despite Afghanistan’s vast natural resources, they have been underutilized due to more than 30 years of conflict.

Azizi underscored the critical role electricity plays in powering nations and affirmed that Afghanistan urgently needs at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity. Of this, 4,000 megawatts would be provided 24/7 electricity to the population, while the remaining 6,000 megawatts would be allocated to the industrial sector.

He announced that surveying and design work would commence immediately after the signing of the MoU, creating job opportunities for thousands of Afghan citizens. With the implementation of these projects, various sectors of the economy are expected to grow, and government revenues will increase through the establishment of new factories.

Azizi further stated that technical teams from the MoEW and Azizi Energy would begin site visits to start the project design and survey processes. The design phase is expected to be completed within six months, after which employment opportunities for 100,000 to 150,000 people will be created.

He also announced the establishment of a training center to equip Afghan workers with the necessary skills for the initial phases of project implementation.

In conclusion, Azizi remarked: “I’m not a political figure seeking a ministry, premiership, or presidency. That’s not who I am. Whatever I do, I do it sincerely and for the good of this nation.”