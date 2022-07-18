‘History tells you that India struggle against left-arm pacers’ Nasser

LONDON (Agencies): Former England captain and renowned commentator Nasser Hussain heaped praises on Pakistan left-arm speedsters Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir while claiming that India have a history of struggling against left-arm pacers.

Hussain, in a press conference, post India’s historic ODI series victory over England in their backyard after 2014-15, heaped praises on the bench strength of the Men in Blue.

The former England captain also advised the touring side to play courageously and suggested their batters become familiar with left-arm bowlers.

“India are a very strong team, but they need to learn from what happened in the past. In the last T20 World Cup in the UAE they were a bit timid with the bat, so they need to stop being that,” Hussain said.

“When you have Pandya and Pant in the middle order and then Jadeja that rope to follow, you don’t need to be timid at the top,” he stressed.

Hussain then went on to mention a few occasions when left-arm pacers wreaked havoc over the Indian batting line-up and gave reference to the Pakistan-India clash at the previous year’s ICC T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

“They need to play to left arm [pace bowling] a little bit better. History tells you that Shaheen Shah Afridi blew them away one evening in Dubai, Mohammad Amir blew them away one afternoon at the Oval in a final, and Reece Topley has blown them away here [at Old Trafford],” he stated.

“They need to be a bit more tensed to their batting, so some of their seamers will come down in a T20, in the last two overs with 20 to win. One of those seamers will need them to get across the line,” he added.