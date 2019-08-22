History will only remember Modi as a mass murderer: Bilawal

F.P. Report

SKARDU: History will only remember Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mass murderer, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Thursday.

Addressing a rally in the Gilgit-Baltistan city, Bilawal said Modi — who was involved in the mass murder of Muslims in Gujarat in 2002 — was now killing the Kashmiri folks.

The PPP chair was referring to the large-scale, anti-Muslim massacre 17 years ago when now-PM was the chief minister of Gujarat state and at least 1,000 people, most of them Muslim, were burned and hacked to death.

He warned the Indian premier further: “Try entering Srinagar, he will get to know his place!”

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned of severe repercussions of India perpetrating ethnic cleansing in Kashmir.

In a Twitter post, he had said: “In IoK, 12 days of curfew, presence of extra troops in an already heavily militarized occupied territory, sending in of RSS goons, complete communication blackout; with the example of Modi’s earlier ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Gujarat.

“Will the world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IoK?” he had Imran asked.

PM Imran had added: “I want to warn international community if it allows this to happen, it will have severe repercussions and reactions in the Muslim world setting off radicalisation and cycles of violence.”

The Indian authorities have maintained a strict clampdown in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region since August 5 when India’s Hindu nationalist government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) abolished Article 370, which granted special status to occupied Kashmir.