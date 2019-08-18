‘Hitler of Asia’ hell-bent on carrying out genocide in Kashmir: Afridi

F.P. Report

HANNOVER, Germany: Minister for SAFRON & Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has urged world powers to act and save ten million Kashmiris locked in the biggest jail on the planet in India- occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Addressing the participants of a rally taken out by Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates in the German city of Hannover to express solidarity with the people of the occupied territory, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hell-bent on carrying out genocide of Kashmiri people following in the footprints of Adolf Hitler.

Afridi said Modi is “Hitler of Asia” who is involved in the genocide of Kashmiris and minorities in India to create Greater India.

He said the world needs to intervene to avoid human catastrophe in Kashmir as the presence of over a million Indian forces in Kashmir has turned the valley into a massive jail where around ten million Kashmiris had been kept under detention.

He said that the Kashmiris had been cut from the world and all communications, food supplies and medicines had been cut off.

He said the situation may turn into a human catastrophe anytime as the lack of food and medicines supplies may create a human crisis in the valley.

Afridi said that human rights violations are a major challenge for the world conscience as Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint where two nuclear neighbours are locked in a decades-old conflict on Kashmir.

“However, what Modi doesn’t know that these gags and detentions can’t break the commitment and resolve of Kashmiri people for freedom. India has killed over one lakh Kashmiri youth but the flame of freedom has reinforced,” he said.

Afridi urged the world community to intervene in Kashmir situation as children and old needed food and medicines. He said that cutting off of communications was aimed at Indian effort to keep the world in dark over the genocide in Kashmir.