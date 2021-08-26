HLH inaugurates new medical centre

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Hameed Latif Hospital, a leading healthcare provider, inaugurates a new Medical Centre to facilitate growing patient base. Hameed Latif Hospital’s new Medical Centre in Lahore D.H.A. Phase 5 provides a wide array of services.

Patients can visit to receive primary health care services such as yearly physicals, medical evaluation, diagnostic services, urgent care and specialty clinics. “We are excited to serve the medical needs of residents in D.H.A. and surroundings.” said the Managing Director, Dr. Haroon Latif.

“We not only see the modern-day new medical technology but we also witness the most magnificent flow of love around this name (Hameed Latif). We firmly believe that this Medical Centre will serve the communities to the best,” he added.