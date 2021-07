Hollywood star Bob Odenkirk says he suffered a ‘small heart attack’

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Bob Odekirk spoke about his recent health scare and confirmed that he had suffered a minor heart attack earlier this week.

Turning to Twitter, the actor, 58, confirmed that he had suffered a “small heart attack” and thanked his fans and friends for their prayers and well-wishes.

“Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much,” he wrote.

“I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery,” he continued.

“Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon,” he added. Earlier this week, the actor collapsed on the set of his show Better Call Saul in