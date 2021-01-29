Honda again raises prices of motorbikes

F.P. Report

KARACHI: No end is near when it comes to fleecing people of their money as the Honda motorbike company has again raised the prices of motorcycles – the second time in a month, on Friday.

Popular brand CD70’s new price is Rs81,900 with addition of Rs2,400. The price of Honda CG125, loved by the youth, was increased to Rs134,900 after adding Rs3,000. CD Dream’s price raised by Rs2,400 to Rs87,900, Honda Prider’s price climbed up by Rs3,000 to Rs113,500, Honda CB150CCF’s price was up by Rs3,400 to Rs250,900, Honda CG125CCSE’s rate has been increased by Rs3,400 to Rs162,900 and Honda CB125CCF’s price was raised by Rs3,400 to Rs195,900.

Earlier on January 1, the prices of the Honda motorcycles have been increased from Rs1,600 to Rs2,000.

Honda CG125, the most favourite motorbike of the younger generation, has seen an increase of Rs2,000 in its price while the price of 70CC bike has been increased by Rs1,600.

According to the manufacturers, the prices increased due to an increase in the prices of the raw material including steel and aluminium.