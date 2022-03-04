Honda launches the All-new Honda Civic 2022, with its classy, exquisite look

F.P. Report

Lahore: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has launched the All-new Honda Civic, the most exquisite car of 2022. The All-new Honda Civic was launched at a spectacular event held at a Hotel in Lahore. The HACPL Management comprising Chairman; Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi, President & CEO; Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura & Senior Management of HACPL along with our Prestigious Media / Dealers & Corporates were a part of the launch event.

The All-new Honda Civic is flawlessly advanced and exhibits an opulent design that makes it one of the ultimate sedan in its class. For the first time in Pakistan HACPL has introduced Honda SENSING in The All-new Honda Civic 2022. Honda SENSING is an advanced and comprehensive suite of Safety and Driver-assistive technologies designed to assist and help protect drivers. The All-new Honda Civic is a testament from the makers to fortify its position as the leading car manufacturer in the country.

Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi, Chairman Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan while addressing the audience, emphasized on 3 successful decades of excellence and superiority of Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan (Limited), where Honda dominated the industry with its innovation and incomparable product and services. Honda staying true to its core positioning of “Power of Dreams” have fulfilled the dreams of Pakistani customers.

“We hope you will relish the All-New Honda Civic just as much as we enjoyed crafting it.”

Addressing the audience, Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura, President & CEO Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan introduced the most luxurious and advanced car of the year while also highlighting Honda’s decades-long legacy of innovation in the automobile industry. He added that the All-new Honda Civic is the most advanced and spectacular sedan in its category and perfectly embodies luxury, looks, comfort and safety. The All-new Honda Civic features cutting-edge technology of Honda SENSING with features and performance that signifies innovation making it a timeless piece of art.

Mr. Amir Nazir, General Manager Sales & Marketing gave an overview of the car and highlighted the features of All-new Honda Civic. He also emphasized on how the new model is a class that shines through the rest in terms of design, performance, safety and features. The All-new Honda Civic comes in three variants, RS CVT, Oriel CVT and Standard CVT. All variants carrying exceptional features.

All variants have a premium and sporty exterior design with an aggressive front and clean side & rear profile. For the first time roof laser brazing is introduced which makes it noiseless roof. All variants ensure maximum safety & security by features like Driver & Passenger Airbags, ABS + EBD, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hills Start Assist, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Impact Mitigating Headrest, ACE Body Structure, Pedestrian Injury Mitigation Technology, ECU Immobilizer, Security Alarm, Walk Away Auto Locking, Auto Door Lock by Speed and many more. In Exterior, all variants carry Premium Daytime Running lights, attractive rear lights, Auto Retractable Mirrors, & high ground clearance. Interior color is Gray and Black, 7″ TFT Meter, Driver Attention Monitor, Tilt & Telescopic steering with audio MID & Cruise Control switches, Self-opening trunk, & and unique Rear Seat Reminder feature. It is comfortably spacious cabin along with bigger trunk space.

The new All-new Honda Civic has classy aesthetics and is designed to deliver a comfortable yet luxurious driving experience. All-new Honda Civic RS incorporates some of the most advanced features like Card Key & Remote Engine Start. Auto LED headlights and taillights, Auto Head lights Adjuster, Heated Door Mirrors, Smart Clear Auto Wipers, Trunk Spoiler, Dual Exhaust, 17″ Alloy, High Mount Stop Lamp, Paddle Shifters and many more. Interior with its minimalistic and premium feel has a 9″ Android based display audio and floating touch screen, Front & Dynamic Rear Camera, Elegant front door lining illumination & front roof ambient light, Front Console Light auto dimming rear view mirror, Sports Pedal, Driving Mode of (Econ+Normal+Sport), Leather Wrapped Steering & Shift Knob, Voice recognition etc.

This sleek stunner features a classy cabin with a low beltline for an open feeling, a long, low thin body that emphasizes wheels and tires, and a wide, sporty stance. The extended wheelbase of almost +35mm from the 10th Generation improves the road stability. The ultra-quite cabin makes it noiseless and vibrationless giving a luxurious experience.

For the first time in Pakistan All-new Honda Civic RS is introducing Honda SENSING, an advanced active safety and driver-assistive system which is designed to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions while also serving as a technological and perceptual bridge to the more highly automated vehicles of the future. Honda SENSING is made up of different systems that work together to give drivers a more complete and safe driving experience. The individual elements of Honda SENSING include.

CMBS: Collision Mitigation Braking System: This system detects preceding cars, oncoming cars, motorbikes and pedestrians to support collision avoidance by using a front wide view camera

LCDN: Lead Car Departure Notification System: At stops such as at a traffic light, it is a function to notify the driver about the departure of a preceding car.

RDM: Road Departure Mitigation System: Road Departure Mitigation, or RDM System supports steering operation when the vehicle is likely to stray from the road.

ACC: Adaptive Cruise Control (low-speed follow): Adaptive Cruise Control is a support function to keep a distance with a preceding car. When driving on a highway, the system supports acceleration and braking operation to reduce load on the driver.

LKAS: Lane Keeping Assist System: LKAS is a function that reduces the driver’s load by supporting steering operation to keep driving along the center of a lane while driving on a highway.

AHB: Auto High Beam: When the headlight control is in the AUTO position, this system automatically turns on the high beam when there are no other vehicles detected ahead. When another vehicle is detected, the high beam is automatically switched to low beam. Honda’s global safety concept,” Safety for Everyone” aims to realize a collision-free society in which not only automobile occupants and motorcycle riders, but everyone, can share the roads safely.

Honda will strive to realize zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles by 2050. The all-new Honda Civic has scored a full 5-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test.

The All-new Honda Civic offers a state of maximum comfort and safety with a stunning exterior showcasing an impressive performance on the road. It features Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) incorporating Honda’s Earth Dreams Technology that offers fuel efficiency. Its powerful and advanced 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo engine delivers unbelievable excitement producing up to 176 horsepower.

The All-new Honda Civic has been reimagined with stellar looks, exceptionally innovative features and with Honda SENSING advanced and comprehensive suite of driver-assist safety aids, makes it one of the best works by Honda in recent times.

It is available in seven colors with two new optional colors, which are: Meteoroid Gray Metallic (NEW), Morning Mist Blue Metallic (NEW) along with Urban Titanium Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Taffeta White and Carnelian Red Pearl. The booking of all variants is open at all Honda 3S dealerships at booking price range from Rs. 1,000,000/- to 1,200,000/-.

Prices of the cars are as follows;

Civic: 1.5L Turbo M-CVT ‘ Rs. 5,099,000-

Civic Oriel: 1.5L Turbo M-CVT ‘ Rs. 5,399,000/-

Civic RS: 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT ‘ Rs. 6,149,000/-

Visit all 3S Honda Cars Dealerships Nationwide

Remarks:

Features vary according to model variant.

*Despite the immaculate capabilities of Honda SENSING, drivers should always be aware of their surroundings and drive safely.