Honda plants 30,000 trees

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) in liaison with Parks and Horticulture Authority of Punjab recently organized the tree planting activity at HACPL’s plant to support Pakistan’s national campaign to improve sanitary and forestry, “Clean Green Pakistan”. The activity was led by Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura, President & CEO, Mr. Kenichi Matsuo, Vice President-Production and Mr. MaqsoodurRehmanRehmani, Vice President of Human Resource & Administration, along with HACPL associates who joined the force at this plantation.

“Clean, Green Pakistan” is the five-year campaign launched by Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan to tackle the challenges caused by climate change to make a cleaner and greener society. HACPL, as a company that always committed to realize a sustainable carbon-free society, joined hand with Parks and Horticulture Authority of Punjab to support the drive and has already planted a total of 30,000 trees in Lahore and its surrounding area.