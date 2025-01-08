Honey Rose files sexual harassment case against Indian businessman

(Web Desk): Indian actress Honey Rose has filed a complaint against businessman Bobby Chemmanur, also known as Boche, for passing obscene remarks against her during an event.

Following the complaint, police in Kerala’s Kochi City took Boche in custody and shifted him to the police station for further questioning, according to Indian media outlets.

Reports said that the police complaint against the businessman stemmed from his derogatory and sexist remarks about Honey Rose on social media platforms.

Bobby Chemmanur also passed obscene remarks against the Indian actress during a recent event.

Apart from Chemmanur, Honey Rose also accused 30 others of posting and spreading sexist remarks against her on social media platforms.

The complaint led to the arrest of an accused identified as 60-year-old Shaji, who denied having played any role against Honey Rose.

Police booked Bobby Chemmanur under India’s BNS Act and IT Act and later took him into custody.

The Indian actress took to Facebook to share the news with her fans while expressing resolve to do the same against those spreading derogatory reports about her.

“I have filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police Station against your (Chemmanur) continuous derogatory remarks about me. I will take the same action against your supporters who share the same mentality. You can continue to rely on your wealth, but I have faith in the Indian legal system,” Honey Rose said in her post.

Meanwhile, Bobby Chemmanur rejected the Indian actress’s claims, saying that they interacted at two of his events without having any problem.

“She [Honey Rose] attended two of my inauguration events. We danced… I used to tell jokes. She seemed to have no issue with those things. And now she lodged a complaint against me after months,” the India businessman said in a statement to the local media outlets.

It is worth noting here that Rose is widely known for starring in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films.