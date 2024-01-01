Honey Singh expresses wish to perform in Pakistan

(Web Desk) – Yo Yo Honey Singh, famous Indian rapper and musician, has expressed his desire to perform in Pakistan.

He said he hopes to entertain his fans across the border soon.

Singh was asked about his Pakistani fanbase on the red carpet at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

He shared his message for his Pakistani fans: “Pray that I get to perform in Pakistan soon.”

Mentioning a list of singers he admires in Pakistan, “I love Mehdi Hassan, Ghulam Ali, Ali Azmat, Atif Aslam, Sanam Marvi, and many others,” he said.

Singh mentioned that he has been performing in Dubai for the past 12 years, where many Pakistani fans attend his concerts.

However, he acknowledged that fans in Pakistan, who cannot travel to Dubai, are eager to see him perform in their country.

He said, “I am heading to the UK for the first time next year, and if time allows, I would love to come to Pakistan to perform.”