‘Hopeful for return in T20 WC squad’ Wahab craves for selectors’ attention

F.P. Report

LEEDS: Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab expressed his desire to make a return to the national team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup later this year as he remained confident to grab selectors’ attention with his performances in ongoing England’s franchise league ‘the Hundred’.

In an exclusive interview with the private channel, Wahab stated that his motive to play in the league was to improve his form so that he could play for the national team. “I am working hard here in order to get selectors’ attention and make a comeback in the team,” he said.

While expounding on the factor for getting dropped from the national side, the left-arm pacer claimed that his below-par performance during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in 2020-21 propelled his ouster from the team.

“It’s normal to be in and out of the team but the series against New Zealand did not go well for me that is why I was ousted from the team,” said the left-arm pacer. The 37-year-old, who represented Pakistan in 37 Tests and 125 limited-over matches, further expressed his hope to make a comeback to the national team for the T20 World Cup scheduled from October 16 to November 13 in Australia.

“As a player, it is my responsibility to perform well and play well whenever I get an opportunity,” he said. “The Hundred is an excellent opportunity to prove myself and I am very hopeful to make a return to the World Cup squad.”

Furthermore, Wahab backed Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam, voicing full confidence in his leadership and wished the Green Shirts luck for the Asia Cup 2022.

“We always play well in the UAE, and I wish luck to Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad for the competition.” “Babar Azam will get better the more he leads the team.

He requires experience, which he is currently gaining. Under his leadership, the team is performing well, and hopefully, that trend will continue.” he concluded.