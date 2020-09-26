Horny Talal ‘beaten up’ for ‘harassing’ female MNA

LAHORE (TLTP) : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry suffered a badly fractured arm after being beaten up by a woman MNA’s brothers for allegedly harassing her.

According to reports, the former state minister’s left arm had two fractures, for which he underwent a surgery at a private hospital in Lahore, sources at the medical facility said and added he also had bruises on his body.

The incident occurred in Faisalabad two days back when two unknown persons roughed him up. The sources said the brothers of MNA Ayesha Rajab Baloch beat him for allegedly harassing her, as a result of which he suffered arm fractures and head injuries.

They said he is currently undergoing treatment in the private hospital’s room No.4. When journalists asked senior party leaders, including Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyam Aurangzeb, about the incident, they feigned ignorance. The party is trying to hush up the matter. However, some of the leaders, while speaking off the record, confirmed the torture on Talal Chaudhry.