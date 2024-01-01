Hospitals in Beirut’s southern suburbs to be evacuated after Israeli strikes

BEIRUT (Agencies): Lebanon’s health ministry said Saturday that hospitals in Beirut’s southern suburbs would be evacuated after heavy Israeli strikes in the area, urging hospitals in unaffected areas to stop admitting non-urgent cases.

A ministry statement called on hospitals unaffected by Israeli strikes to “stop receiving non-emergency cases until the end of next week in order to make space to receive patients from hospitals in Beirut’s southern suburbs which will be evacuated due to the developments in the aggression.”

The health ministry has yet to provide an updated toll for strikes.

A fresh wave of air raids hit Beirut’s southern suburbs in the early hours of Saturday as Israel stepped up attacks on Hezbollah, after a massive strike on an alleged Iran-backed movement’s command center that apparently targeted leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Reuters witnesses heard more than 20 separate airstrikes before dawn on Saturday.

Abandoning their homes in the southern suburbs, thousands of Lebanese congregated in squares, parks and sidewalks in downtown Beirut and seaside areas.