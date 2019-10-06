Hospitals’ up-gradation

The World Bank has agreed to extend financial assistance for the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa health department plans of up-grading the district level hospitals in those districts of the province which host greater number of Afghan Refugees. There is not only great pressure of these refugees on government hospitals but also the patients who come from Afghanistan for treatment in teaching level hospitals.

The three MTI hospitals in the provincial capital of Peshawar get the maximum load of patients who include both locals and Afghan nationals. Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex are bursting with patients seeking outdoor and indoor treatment. The long queues at the OPD counters three hours before the working hours bear testimony to this fact. The then secretary Health, AbidMajid had been reported in print media to had been working on a comprehensive proposal of setting up new category –A hospitals in Peshawar in addition to the expansion of health infrastructure in district and tehsile level hospitals. But the health minster is more inclined to locking horns now and then with doctors instead of focusing attention on the much needed expansion and improvement of healthcare system. The health department did not have full time secretary for almost 10 months. There is dire need of setting up new teaching level hospitals in the capital city of Peshawar.